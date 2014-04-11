Beauty Buzz: DIY Coachella Nails, Cara Delevingne’s YSL Ad, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz



1. Heading to Coachella? Then these DIY festival nails are perfect for you – or pretty and fun for spring even if you’re not Cali-bound. [Makeup.com]

2. Demi Lovato has gone back to her brunette roots for a change – no more bright shades! – in order to give her hair a “break.” [People StyleWatch]

3. Need some hair inspiration for spring? Here are a variety of haircuts depending on which length you’re looking for. [Byrdie]

4. Learn how to boost your metabolism without exercising. [Daily Makeover]

5. Cara Delevingne posted a sneak peek of her new ad for YSL, and it basically consists of her making out with herself in a mirror. [Style.com]