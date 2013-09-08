How to DIY Charlotte Ronson’s Polka Dot Manicure At Home

With a collection full of graphics and pastels, the nails at Charlotte Ronson were the perfect combination of chic and accessible. Backstage at the show, we caught up with Shelley Burns, the lead manicurist with Color Club for the show, who told us the white and black polka dot nails were an easy way for girls at home to get the Charlotte Ronson look. “We went with something classic and so elegant, and anyone could totally recreate this. It’s translatable to the every day girl. It offsets the pastels and the ginghams in the collection and I just love it.”

To get the look at home, all you’ll need is Color Club nail polish in French Tip and the Art Duo Pen in Black. Shelley used just one coat of white because that’s all you need with this polish (it’s opaque like White Out). Once your white coat is dry, take the black nail art pen and create uniform, classic polka dots on the nail. When it comes to top coat, be careful to not be so heavy handed that the black color runs. “The majority of the time with nail art when you’re applying your top coat, you need to lightly apply top coat to your design. Spread the polish instead of brushing it on with pressure. That’s what makes the art bleed,” Shelley explained.

More From Beauty High:

Get the Surf-Inspired Half Moon Manicure From Peter Som

Ruffian Designers Talk New Nail Polish Launch, Spring 2014 Nail Art and New Nail Sticker Tools

Alex Wang Takes on the Beach Wave: Get the Grunge Version of the Look