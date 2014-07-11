5 DIY Body Scrub Recipes for Every Skin Care Need

Salt and sand are great exfoliants, so to those who are spending every day at beach, kudos to you, because your skin is absolutely loving you. For the rest of us who aren’t constantly at the beach during the summer summer, we don’t get a ton of natural exfoliation from the environment, so we need a little extra help. Luckily, a little DIY exfoliating does the trick to getting our skin back to its ultimate smooth state.

The base to almost all natural scrubs is either sugar or salt, as their granular size is perfect for sloughing away dull skin. For extremely rough skin, the more salt the better, but if you’re going for a gentle scrub, try using brown sugar instead. Below, we’ve got 5 DIY body scrub recipes that are easy to make and will do wonders for your skin!

Orange Coconut Scrub

Rejuvenate your skin with this collagen-boosting scrub. Oranges are rich in vitamin C which is an essential to boost collagen (or as we like to call it, the ingredient of youth). Vitamin C also helps prevent swelling and reduce the look of acne. Coconut oil will moisturize your skin and create a natural glow, so let’s put the two together, shall we?

What You’ll Need:

1/2 Cup Sea Salt

1/3 Cup Raw Sugar

1/2 Cup Coconut Oil

30 Drops of Orange

1 Tbsp. Essential Oil

What to Do:

Fill a jar with the sea salt, adding in the raw sugar on top. Pour in the coconut and essential oils, finishing with the 30 drops of orange juice. Mix together and you’ve got your scrub!

MORE: 5 Easy DIY Face Masks

Whipped Grapefruit Mint Scrub

When grapefruit is applied directly to the skin, the antioxidants fight off fine lines, blemishes, discoloration, and wrinkles, but it’s also great for revitalizing the rest of your body, too! Adding mint into the scrub makes for a natural astringent, leaving your skin feeling cool and refreshed.

What You’ll Need:

1/2 Cup Coconut Oil

1/2 Cup White Sugar

Zest of 1 Grapefruit

1 Tbsp.Grapefruit Juice

10 Drops Peppermint Oil

25 Drops Grapefruit Oil

1/4 Tbsp. Beet Juice (Optional-for color)

What to Do:

Mix coconut oil and white sugar in an electric mixer until a thick paste is formed. Add in grapefruit zest, juice, oil, and peppermint, then beat together. Mix on low until the ingredients are blended together, then pour into a jar and store in the fridge.

Lemon Cider Scrub

Lemon juice is loaded with citric acid and is known as a lightening agent, so if you’ve got dark spots on your body, this is the scrub for you. Plus, lemon removes impurities in your skin. Apple cider vinegar also works as an acne cleanser with it’s antiseptic properties, which is perfect for body acne. With both of these ingredients, your skin will surely be glowing and blemish-free.

What You’ll Need:

2 Cups Sugar

1/4 Cup Coconut Oil

1 Tbsp. Lemon Juice

1/2 Tbsp. Honey

1 Tsp. Apple Cider Vinegar

What to Do:

Pour sugar into your jar or container, then mix in coconut oil and lemon juice. Add honey and apple cider vinegar and mix together for an amazingly fresh body scrub!

Almond and Vanilla Scrub

Get baby soft skin with this body scrub. Both almond oil and vanilla essence penetrate your skin for long lasting moisture. This scrub will leave your skin healthy and hydrated, not to mention smelling great, too.

What You’ll Need:

1/2 Cup of Muscovado Sugar

1/2 Cup Oats

1/2 Cup Almond Oil

2 Tsp. Vanilla Essence

What to Do:

Mix sugar and oats together in a jar and add in almond oil. Top off the mixture with vanilla essence, then mix together until thick for a yummy smelling scrub.

MORE: Simple DIY Hair Masks That Naturally Revive Dry Hair

Rose Petal Scrub

Rose petals contain everything necessary for a good cleanser: they reduce the appearance of acne, release antioxidants, and tone skin. Mixed with moisturizing coconut and almond oil, your skin will look as beautiful as the rose that helped you get there.

What You’ll Need:

1 Cup Coconut Oil

1/2 Cup Rose Petals

1/2 Cup Raw Sugar

1/2 Cup Almond oil

What to Do:

Pour coconut oil into the jar, then set rose petals on top of the coconut oil and add in sugar. Top it off with almond oil, then let the oils soak into the petals. Next, mix it all together and use the scrub on your skin.