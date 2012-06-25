50 of the Best DIY Beauty Ideas From Pinterest

Now that summer has arrived (hello highs in the ’90s) we have complied a list of some fabulous DIY beauty ideas from Pinterest to keep you busy and out of that summer heat! Take a day off from your crazy life and get crafty – since we all know you can get lost in these for hours and hours! Between the face masks, hair tricks, and nail tips, you will be busy from dawn until dusk.
The summer is the perfect time to let loose and try new trends out, and if they don’t work, move on! With 50 beauty projects to choose from all in one place you will never run out of creative ideas and projects.
You never know, you may find your newest obsession. We here at Beauty High love to hear from you, so drop us a line below in the comment section and let us know which DIY’s you have tried!
BATH:
We love how heavenly these bath salts smell after a hard day.
https://www.marthastewart.com/270270/homemade-bath-salts/
https://www.marthastewart.com/280275/how-to-make-bath-fizzies?backto=true&backtourl=/photogallery/bath-and-spa-gifts/
https://shopbestbibandtucker.com/2012/03/the-wedding-march-bubble-bath-for-the-bridesmaids//
MAKEUP:
Keep your lips hydrated this summer with this lovely lip balm.
https://www.marthastewart.com/269963/lip-balms/
Mix these ingredients to make a lip exfoliator that will soften and improve your lips.
http://www.shexists.com/2011/12/diy-try-at-home.html/
Hate paying 20 plus dollars for Bare Escentuals Mineral Veil? Here is a cheaper alternative that works!
http://www.chiselbeauty.com/2012/04/make-your-own-mineral-veil//
Tint your lips to the perfect shade of berry this summer.
https://thebeautydepartment.com/2012/05/kitchen-beautician-homemade-lip-stain//
Never buy lip gloss again with this brilliant DIY that we love!
https://www.thewonderforest.com/2012/06/probably-easiest-diy-lip-gloss-ever.html/
Make your own blush with these easy tips!
Customize and make your own eyeliner with this easy how-to!
https://lexiebeauty.blogspot.com/2012/04/diy-eyeliner.html/
https://www.ssense.com/diy_makeup_primer/set?.svc=copypaste&embedder=0&id=39426462/
Now cleaning your makeup brushes is easier than ever.
/https://mixedmethod.wordpress.com/2012/05/24/how-to-clean-your-makeup-brushes/
Don't let broken eyeshadow be the end of the world. Fix it yourself!
http://petitelefant.com/how-to-repair-a-shattered-eyeshadow//
HAIR:
Have a little fun and chalk the tips of your hair!
https://joannagoddard.blogspot.com/2012/05/colored-chalk-tips.html/
Freshen and revitalize your hair at the same time with these mixes.
http://www.wholeliving.com/134636/diy-hair-color-booster?backto=true/
Smooth out the frizz with this DIY!
https://loveinsydney.wordpress.com/2012/03/15/diy-serum-recipe-for-hair//
If you are in need of soaking up some excess oil in your hair, whip up this hair powder.
https://ohthelovelythings.blogspot.com/2011/08/obsession-ombre-hair-with-diy.html/
Lend your hair a hand with a homemade hot oil treatment.
http://www.revitaliseyourhealth.com/hot-oil-treatment-for-hair//
Lighten up your hair with a little help from this recipe.
Can't make it to the beach this summer? Fake it with this.
https://lapetitefashionista.blogspot.com/2012/04/beachy-summer-hair-makeup-tutorial.html/
Change up your hair color with these amazing products!
https://www.refinery29.com/the-hottest-summer-hair-color-trends-to-try-now?page=4/
https://ablossominglife.blogspot.com/2012/03/diy-natural-hair-spray.html/
https://www.onegoodthingbyjillee.com/2012/03/homemade-coconut-milk-shampoo.html/
SCRUBS:
Get ready for sandals with this foot scrub we love!
https://paulaparrish.blogspot.com/2012/05/diy-strawberry-foot-scrub.html/
Have beautiful, glowing skin by simply making this face scrub.
https://www.marthastewart.com/265388/body-scrub?backto=true&backtourl=/photogallery/gifts-for-her/
Have fun with this easy and fresh scrub that will freshen up your beauty routine.
https://www.mrslilien.com/mrs-lilien-styling-house-blog/2011/7/26/mrs-scrub.html/
NAILS:
Make this tool to assist you in creating pretty little dots on your next manicure!
https://thebeautydepartment.com//
Set sail with these ocean inspired nails.
https://thebeautydepartment.com/2012/01/mani-monday//
Create these cool lace nails for your next night out!
Sparkle throughout the day and into the night with nails like these!
http://www.shexists.com/2011/12/diy-try-at-home.html/
This weekend grab some friends and do your own marble nails. We love how easy this is!
https://blog.modcloth.com/2012/01/25/2012-01-25-nail-klub-megans-marvelous-marble-nail-tutorial/#more-50677/
Ombre is a huge trend right now. Do it yourself with a little help from this lovely step by step guide.
https://theglitterguide.com/2011/08/10/tea-tips-a-girlie-manicure-party//
http://www.chicfactorgazette.com/make-your-own-nail-polish//
Have a love for glitter like we do? Make your own customized glitter polish.
http://www.chicfactorgazette.com/diy-glitter-nail-polish//
Don't spend money on nail stickers! Make them yourself!
Try out the new caviar nail trend without having to pay the price.
http://www.vjuliet.com/2012/03/diy-caviar-nails.html/
http://www.rawmazing.com/homemade-body-butter-recipe//
Sparkle for a night out! Mix these ingredients together to create a fast shimmer in no time!
https://thebeautydepartment.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/04/bgbg.jpg/
Summer means dry skin, but you can defeat it by making this lotion!
https://www.designsponge.com/2010/04/made-with-love-rose-body-lotion.html/
FACE MASKS:
These tasty ingredients are perfect for your next facial.
https://brunchatsaks.blogspot.com/2011/08/diy-homemade-beauty-recipes.html/
http://www.wholeliving.com/136436/buy-or-diy-facial-masks-every-skin-type/@center/144874/diy-beauty/
MISCELLANEOUS BODY:
Don't want to go to the salon? No problem! Mix up some of this and you will be good to go.
https://tipnut.com/body-sugaring//
Ran out of shaving cream? No problem, mix up this for a quick fix!
No longer fear acne! Zap those zits with this formula!
https://www.peta2.com/2011/10/diy-zit-remedies.html/
Beauty starts from the inside out! Start with these yummy drinks!
https://logicalharmony.net/make-your-own-juice-vitamin-boosters/#axzz1ptPXR2AU/
If you can't find just the right perfume, make your own!
Make this soap for a friend, or treat yourself!