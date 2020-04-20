TikTok Fave Dixie D’Amelio Got Candid With Us About ‘Imperfections’ & Her First Beauty Gig

With more than 20 million TikTok followers and eight million on Instagram, Dixie D’Amelio is one of those influencers that so many people stan and others have no idea who she is. Well, all that is about to change. D’Amelio just inked a big beauty deal with Dermalogica and we got a chance to interview the 18-year-old about her new gig. She’s Dermalogica’s latest Clear Start Ambassador for a campaign entitled “Candid Conversations” rolling out today, April 20.

D’Amelio has great skin but saw herself breaking out a bit more lately. Like many her age, that doesn’t mean she’s hiding behind pounds of makeup. There’s nothing to be ashamed of when it comes to breakouts and working with Dermalogica’s Clear Start line fits in with this ethos. “I’m definitely not the kind of person who shops around for a ton of beauty and skincare products, so when I find something that works and fully takes care of my skin, I commit to it,” she tells STYECASTER. “Clear Start’s products help keep my skin healthy.”

“I’ve been insecure about breakouts and freckles in the past, but I’ve learned to accept them and feel more confident about them,” she continues. “I love that Clear Start encourages people to embrace their skin and not be afraid to show it. I’m all about being yourself, and I love that they embrace that too.”

It wasn’t until recently she started noticing a need to take give her skin a little more attention. “It just wasn’t something I thought about,” she admits. “At the beginning of my senior year, I started to get occasional acne and breakouts. I quickly realized I needed to find products that were reliable, but gentle on my skin. That’s how I started exploring Clear Start’s product line and developed a real routine for my skincare.”

Her campaign launched alongside Clear Start’s newest product, the FlashFoliant. It’s a chemical exfoliant enriched with AHAs and BHAs to unclog pores and slough away dead skin cells. The vegan and cruelty-free product comes out as a foam but it’s a leave-on treatment.

D’Amelio applies FlashFoliant at night to wear up to smoother, texture-free skin. “I love the foaming texture of the product and how it brightens my skin while also clearing and preventing breakouts,” she says. “I always look glowy and shine-free after using.” Her senior year in high school is about when these skincare troubles began but FlashFoliant, plus Breakout Clearing Booster ($21 at Sephora) helped her clear up any acne, she says.

But it’s still nothing to hide behind. We all get breakouts, after all. “It was kind of shocking at first, but then I realized it happens to a lot of people and I started to get more comfortable about it,” says D’Amelio. “I feel like people my age would rather be real and don’t care as much as they used to about looking perfect all the time. We aren’t so focused on covering up every pimple or blemish. Instead, we’re ok with showing our imperfections.” That’s something we can all get on board with.

