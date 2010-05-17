Dive In! Make Up For Ever Launches Makeup You Can Swim In

Photos courtesy of Make Up For Ever

The last thing a girl on vacay needs is eye makeup turning into raccoon eyes after a dip in the pool. In time for pool season then, Make Up For Ever has launched its latest product, Aqua Cream. The international cosmetics company is already known for its dramatic colors and long lasting liners, but this versatile formula (it can be used on eyes, lips and cheeks) claims that its waterproof.

But if you’re feeling dubious on the waterproof claim, here’s some reassurance: The brand faced some tough customers the makeup was tried by professional artists for runway shows and theater shows such as Cirque du Soleil.

Creator and Artistic Director Dany Sanz said she spent years searching for a “stable makeup” after numerous requests from her friends and coworkers. “I like to find solutions for extreme situations of makeup,” Sanz chatted yesterday at the launch.

For girls who prefer their makeup a tad more subtle there are 21 shades (22 in Paris, a gorgeous purple that will hopefully be available stateside soon!) to choose from that can be applied individually or mixed together to create new hues.

The bolder shades were created for lips and cheeks and the lighter shades were created for the eyes and cheeks, which Sanz says makes for “a lot of possibilities.” As for the secret formula? Well, of course the brand didn’t divulge everything, but let’s just say it gets a bit scientific.

The formula consists of evaporating oils to help fix the highly pigmented cream to the skin, as well as a special filmogen polymer that keeps moisture out for extra hold. Translation: Stays on even after a serious swim.

Available now $22 at Sephora.com



L to R: Lip and cheek colors in shades #6 and #7.



Aqua Cream in shade #21 created for your eyes and cheeks.

