Ditch the Dry Hands: Everything You Need to Know for Perfect Palms This Winter

As we’ve said time and time again, while we love the holiday season, we aren’t so fond of how it strips us of our moisture. From dehydrated skin to chapped lips, you may think we have already covered it all, but, there’s one important part we can’t forget: our hands.

No matter how awesome our red polish is, it won’t camouflage our red skin, or cracking fingers. And, not only are dry hands not a pleasant sight to see, they don’t give off the best feeling, either. To tackle the problem before it even begins, there are a few preventative measures we can take, and below, we’re walking you through them.

Exfoliate: If you’re already suffering from scaly skin, a hand scrub will do the trick to help get rid of it. And if you’re trying to prevent dry hands, exfoliating will still help as it actually helps your skin absorb more moisture.

Ditch the hot water: Washing our hands is obviously a must all year long, so we don’t suggest skipping out on doing so during the winter. However, hot water can dry out your skin, so instead try keeping the water lukewarm.

Moisturize: During the winter, it’s essential more than ever to have some great hand cream on you at all times. Throw it in your bag, stash some in your glove compartment, and even in your desk draw. Just keep moisturized at all times and dry hands won’t stand a chance!

Always wear gloves: When it’s cold outside we need to wear gloves, not only to keep our hands warm, but to keep them protected. And, even when it’s not cold out, we still should be wearing gloves. Wear rubber gloves when you clean to protect you from chemicals, and when you wash dishes to protect you from soap and the hot water that we just learned is no-go. To take things up a notch, you can even wear gloves when you sleep – just lather your hands up in moisturizer, throw on some cotton gloves, and wake up in the morning with the smoothest hands ever.