Dita Von Teese Wants to Give You a Makeover

From the twitterverse (of course), we hear that the one and only Dita Von Teese is in the process of writing a beauty book set to launch around this time next year. We have to admit that the former GF of Marilyn Manson does have quite the perfected beauty regimen going on, with those blood-red lips and the perfectly painted winged eyeliner practically as thick as her eyebrows.

We’re a little curious, however, to see what she has in mind for different looks, because after all, we can’t picture her talking up a smokey eye or a beach bronzed face. Is this an attempt to step away from her never wavering pin-up girl image, or will it be a tribute to the look of class beauty? We’ll just have to wait and see…

[CocoPerez, Twitter]