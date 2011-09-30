Go Retro With New Nails By Dita Von Teese

Photo: Courtesy of Dita.net

You may not be able to give a titillating performance like burlesque star Dita Von Teese, but she’s making it easier to look good while you try the perfect manicure. Our friends at StyleList have the scoop:

Try on Dita Von Teese's hairstyles in the Makeover Studio!

Von Teese has teamed up with New York-based nail brand, Kiss, to create a line of retro-inspired press-on nails. Painted in a super shiny and chip resistant cherry red lacquer, the oval-shaped digits mimic a style that was popular during the 1930s and 1940s among Hollywood screen sirens — and a look the Michigan-born beauty has worn for the past 20 years.

She explained to the Telegraph,

“When I was researching style in the early part of my career, I looked very closely at the details of photographs of women of those decades and noticed that they would leave the moon of the nail bed bare; sometimes they would leave a sliver of white at the tip too”, said Von Teese. “So I showed the pictures to my mother, who has been a manicurist for 30 years, and she would patiently paint my nails in this style, sometimes experimenting with colors. All these years later the trend is finally catching on, so I wanted to offer a shortcut to the classic half moon manicure – a way for everyone to wear it without going through the drama of explaining to your manicurist what you want it and how to do it.”

