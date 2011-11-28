Dita Von Teese Dishes on How She Lives Glamorously

Pin-up star Dita Von Teese sat down with Stylist.co.uk to have a live web chat with some of her English fans. Between asking her what she thought of Cher in the film Burlesque to picking her brain about the finer techniques of stage lighting, we got a few inside looks into Ms. Von Teese’s beauty regime. Here were some of our favorite questions and answers from the live chat below!

Dita, what are your favorite beauty products? What’s your beauty routine?

My favorite beauty products include Dioriffic lipstick in rouge bingo, MAC rougemarie nail polish, hot rollers and MAC mineralized skin finish powder.

Hi Dita, I read your book and it really interested me when you said you always dress up daily. How do you make each day a little more glamorous? Do you always wear stockings or a corset? How can I make life a little more glamorous?

One of the things that I do to have a glamorous day is take a bit of time to put on make-up and chose clothes that I like to wear – it doesn’t mean being uncomfortable, I don’t wear corsets or stockings every day but a little bit of red lipstick goes a long way.

I love that you do you own hair and make-up and style yourself for events. Do you have any tips/tricks you can share?

Yes – have a good vanity place to do your makeup and a place with good lighting – natural light is the best. Also, always have enough extra time so you’re not rushing to get ready. The more often you do it, the better – practice makes perfect. If I don’t do my eyeliner for a week or so I’m not so good at it.

Dita, with your style, was it a case of practice and persistence in order to achieve the look so flawlessly?I like similar styling but doing my hair especially takes me quite a while at the moment and often goes a bit wrong! x

Yes definitely – practice is everything when it comes to beauty. I don’t always have a perfect hair day either but it helps to have a back-up plan for when things go wrong like wearing a hat or learning how to do a French twist.