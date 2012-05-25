From Disney Tween To Sultry Siren: Miley Cyrus’ Beauty Evolution

When Miley Cyrus burst onto the scene in 2006 as the star of the Disney Channel smash Hannah Montana, I was kind of confused by her. Sure, I enjoyed her brassy sense of humor and the bizarre twang in her accent as much as the next guy, but her hair and makeup choices were bordering on criminally insane.

Over the years, as Miley has come into her own (I’m not exactly sure what that phrase means but in this case I’d imagine her “own” refers to her love of yoga, crop tops and her hot boyfriend Liam Hemsworth) — and the same applies for her beauty choices. While Miley used to look like a poster girl for Smucker’s lip gloss, she is now classy, refined and not afraid to take a risk on the red carpet.

In honor of Miley’s transition from drab to fab (sorry, I hate that phrase but it was necessary), I’ve composed a little gallery of her beauty evolution above. Click through and let us know what you think about her improvements.