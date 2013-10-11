Disney Princesses Apparently Don’t Show Emotion Because It Doesn’t Look ‘Pretty’

Maybe prince charming isn’t the reason why Disney princesses are happy virtually all the time. In fact, the explanation behind their smiling faces is more simple, and possibly more sexist than that: animated heroines just don’t look very attractive when expressing too much emotion.

At least that’s what Lino Disalvo, the head of animation for “Frozen”, Disney’s new fairy tale, told blogger Jenna Busch of Fan Voice: “Historically speaking, animating female characters are really, really difficult, ’cause they have to go through these range of emotions, but they’re very, very — you have to keep them pretty and they’re very sensitive to — you can get them off a model very quickly.”

Well, that clears up why evil female characters are generally way less attractive than the princesses. And talk about sending the wrong message to impressionable young girls that expressing too many feelings = looking ugly. Though we’re sure it’s nothing new for Disney, which has received plenty of criticism for perpetuating female stereotypes and promoting unrealistic beauty standards. Just add this one to the list.

However, princess fans will be happy to note this film, based on Hans Christian Anderson’s “Snow Queen”, features not one, but two princesses, Anna, voiced by Kirsten Bel,l and the snow queen voiced by Broadway star, Idina Menzel. That said, the decision to have two princesses created yet another hurdle for animators: not only did they have to keep the gals looking good while showing different emotions, but Disalvo said they had the challenge of ensuring they looked different from one another in the process. You know, because Disney princesses are limited in how they can look.

We can just picture the outrage and debates this will spark. What about you, does this information deter you from seeing the movie at all?