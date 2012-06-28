First Look: Disney Makeup Even a 25-Year-Old Editor Wants to Wear

There’s something about Disney‘s iconic characters that always seem timeless no matter what — even if they get a modern-day upgrade once in a while. Debuting Wednesday afternoon in New York, Disney unveiled their latest collections for the Holiday 2012 season, which included a whole range of devilishly good-looking goodies from the new Designer Villains Collection.

In-house designers from the Mickey Mouse brand have given six of their “bad girls” a couture makeover, releasing everything from collectible dolls, notebooks, mugs, accessories and apparel that feature Cruella De Vil, the Evil Queen, Mother Gothel, Maleficent, the Queen of Hearts and Ursula in their new high fashion looks.

The one set of products that especially caught our eye was the brand new beauty line from the Designer Villains Collection that includes a lip gloss three-pack, a six-color eye palette with a black pencil eye-liner, and a six-color nail polish set. All the colors and shades are inspired and named after the six Disney vixens, boasting a range of hues in dark undertones that make it perfectly wearable for all skin types for the coming fall and winter seasons.

FYI: Our little tip for the eye shadows (which all come in a dark, shimmery shade) is to layer, since the shimmer will outlast the color of the shadow. Oh, and if you think you’re too old to be wearing makeup from Disney — who actually collaborated with MAC Cosmetics two years ago for a small collection that also featured a ton of Disney villains) — then think again. These new colors and shades are surprisingly sophisticated, not to mention they make a good excuse to let your inner 8-year-old scream “Yay!”

Items from the Designer Villains Beauty Collection will range from $14.50 – $29.50, and will be released this August through the Disney Store and DisneyStore.com.

Take a first look at this new range of “wickedly glamorous” beauty products in the gallery above.