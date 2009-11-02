Discount Cosmetics Arrive with The Skinny

We’re not shy about our love for online shopping over here, and we’re definitely not one to pass up an online sale. So, when we heard about The Skinny, a new beauty site (launching Wednesday) that will host flash sales on select beauty brands like Gilt and Gilt Fuse do for fashion, we paid attention.

For members only, you will receive an email each week announcing new sales; notice how they are cutting the emails down to one per week not to bombard you? The site will also offer product recommendations for different skin types and problem areas, like your very own online dermatologist. To do this, the site has members fill out a short survey when registering to determine users skin type, product preference, and skin concerns.

The Skinny will also give you educational videos for each brand, and with brands like Perricone MD, 100% Pure, and International Orange….I signed up the second I opened the email. The site will be invitation only, but for a short time you can sign up on their homepage at shoptheskinny.com. You know what I’ll be doing during work on November 4…

In the spirit of deals, click here to be among the fist to sign up for Gilt Fuse!