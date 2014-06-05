Dirty Talk Tips: 5 Things You Can Say (And Not Sound Ridiculous)

This is an excerpt of a story that was originally appeared on Women’s Health. To read the full story from Women’s Health’s Guy Next Door, click here!

First things first: Men don’t really need to hear anything. (By the time we’re naked, we’re not really dwelling on the quality of the conversation.) That said, there’s no harm in making a full-frontal moment even more blissful by boosting your guy’s confidence or revealing something sexy about yourself. Arousal is driven by the brain, after all. So words that put us in a sexier frame of mind can lead to very pleasant results. The next time your man bares all, try one (or all) of these hot lines. (For more amazing tips, head over to Women’s Health!)

1. “I want you.”

We probably wouldn’t be in this situation if we weren’t already about to have sex, but it’s nice to know that you’re still interested now that you’ve seen our pale thighs and spotty chest hair.

MORE: 7 Surprising Facts About Masturbation

2. “There’s not an imperfection on your body.”

If you can’t figure out exactly where to direct your compliment, this Hail Mary approach works just fine. Actually, it works even better.

3. “Tell me what you like.”

This tells us that you’re willing to try new things, and that you want our sex life to be experimental. And trust me—if you try your guy’s kinky suggestions, he’ll try yours.

MORE: This Is What Happens When Women Look at Their Vaginas for the First Time

4. “You can do whatever you want.”

A line like this is guaranteed to make a man’s mind wander to some amazing places. Of course—only say it if you mean it (and totally trust this guy).

5. “I have a condom.”

There’s not a damn thing wrong with a woman who can take charge of her sexual health. It lets us know that when we sleep with you, we’re not sleeping with all the other men you’ve slept with.

MORE: 14 Things Every Woman Has Thought During Sex