The Charcoal Water Brand All Over Your Instagram Now Does #BeautyWater

Can a drink that looks, feels, and tastes like water be the answer to your skin, hair, and nail problems? That’s the thought behind the skyrocketing growth of the drinkable beauty industry, a logical next step to the superfood-filled smoothie and juice craze that—during the last few years—managed to simultaneously take over your bank account and your Insta feed. But instead of relying on fresh produce to boost wellness from the inside out, brands are starting to look to things we’d typically apply to our faces before bed, such as collagen and hyaluronic acid, and making them as easy to drink and carry around as a bottle of Fiji.

The latest brand to get in on the drinkable beauty game—social media fave Dirty Lemon, known for its lemon charcoal detox water—just released Skin + Hair, a concoction that contains a blend of herbs that contributes to skin and hair health as well as summer’s biggest buzzword, collagen. “The beverage utilizes the benefits of hydrolyzed marine collagen, which has a proven history of efficacy in the nutricosmetic space,” founder Zak Normandin told us, which is just a fancy way of saying it’s got the seal of approval among proponents of the beauty-from-within movement.

Skin + Hair contains a base of cleansing, alkalizing cold-pressed lemon juice and a blend of ingredients that have proven beauty benefits, according to Normandin. Specifically? “Red clover, which contains a high concentration of isoflavones, which your body uses to support healthy lymphatic function, immunity, healthy skin, and a balanced endocrine system. Case studies have shown a direct link between isoflavone supplementation and improved skin elasticity/wrinkle reduction,” he explained, adding that horsetail, which is high in silica, has been shown to boost the growth of strong, shiny hair.

As for whether drinking collagen can really transform your skin, the jury seems to be out, but some progressive beauty experts agree that it can have positive impacts. Recent research published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology found that tossing back a collagen drink every day could be the key to better skin within eight weeks.

New York–based dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe also recently told us that attitudes are shifting in favor of drinkables among pros in the wellness industry: “Although many dermatologists, myself included, used to be very skeptical that liquid collagen could make any difference on the skin, recent research shows that it really can and that results are long-lasting,” she said.

If you’re keen to give it a try, you can order a case of six ($65) easily, although unconventionally, via text: Dirty Lemon created a platform that lets you not only order by sending a message, but also ask questions, get shipping updates, and send feedback. All orders are also shipped overnight for free, so it’s actually easier to shop over SMS than to trek to your nearest Whole Foods. Plus, it tastes refreshing, citrusy, and a little spicy, and has just 10 calories—so even if Dirty Lemon Skin + Hair doesn’t overhaul your complexion (or your Instagram feed), it still tastes really good, so it’s a win-win.

