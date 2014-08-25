Second Day Hairstyles That Are Way Better Than a Blowout

Sometimes we just have those days when freshly washed and coiffed hair is simply out of the question. As much as we’d like to pretend that waking up on time, styling our hair to a tee, and turning heads with our luscious locks is completely doable every day, the reality usually seems to be a bit more grim. Whether you’re sleeping late or you simply wake up and want to take the easy way out with your hair, knowing how to style second day hair is important. Plus, if you’re like us and you skip a few days between shampoo, you really need to have the styling down pat.

In an effort to give you simple, easy hairstyles that don’t sacrifice on cool factor, we’ve pulled together some of our favorite looks for second (or third!) day hair. From messy braids to textured waves, we’ve got you covered.

More From Beauty High:

Pinterest’s Best Side Braid Hairstyles

10 Cute Braided Hairstyles You Haven’t Seen Before

101 Cool Girl Hairstyles to Try Immediately