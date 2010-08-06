Dirtiest Beauty Product Names: What ‘Orgasm’, ‘Jizz’ And ‘Sexy Mother Pucker’ Can Do For You

What’s the first thing you think of when you hear the word orgasm? Something good, we hope. But something you’d put on your face? Not so much. Meg Ryan may have helped women everywhere get a little more vocal when it comes to chatting orgasms, but now it’s commonplace in the beauty aisle too; NARS has an entire collection of products dedicated to the up-for-interpretation hue. But while the names of products like “Strip Tease” and “Sex Pot” would have made our mothers blush, now they’re the selling point. We can’t guarantee that any of these products will help you get laid, but they’ll definitely make you think about it.
We won't give away some of the rest of the risqu names we rounded up you'll just have to click through the slideshow for that.
The Multiple in Orgasm by NARS: NARS has a whole line of products in their "Orgasm" hue, but we're partial to The Multiple, if you know what we mean. $38, at sephora.com
Thrrrob Face Powder by Benefit Cosmetics: Benefit is known for their cheeky packaging and product naming, but were the triple Rs necessary? This powder aims to recreate the flush you can only get from one particular activity, and it doesn't involve a treadmill (we hope). $28, at benefitcosmetics.com
Jizz Nail Paint by BleachBlack: One of our favorite blogging duos, BleachBlack, came out with this product in April as a follow-up to their first nail color Dickweed. Its bio on Need Supply where the polish is exclusively sold, reads that the milky white color was inspired by Kristin of BleachBlack's "own hair color." Right... $12.95, at needsupply.com
Glamour Gloss in Barely Legal by Too Faced: Since "Barely Legal" isn't exactly a crayon color we can comprehend, Sephora's website goes into further detail by labeling it a "marshmallow pink." Interpret how you will, but it sounds to us like a Lolita situation waiting to happen. $19, at sephora.com
Nail polish in After Sex by Essie: There are plenty of other activities we'd prefer to do after sex, but alas, if you're feeling in the mood, try out Essie's aptly-named nail color and throw in a pillow fight for good measure. Your boyfriend will love it, we promise! $8, at essie.com
Pocket Rocket Lip Gloss by Urban Decay: Urban Decay's Pocket Rocket is a sexual whirlwind in a tiny little phallic tube. Firstly, it's called Pocket Rocket. Second, the cap features a hologram man that strips when you shift it from side to side, and third the tube releases pheromones when you give it a rub down. There are more sexual innuendos in this tiny tube than we can comprehend. $19, at urbandecay.com
Tie Me To The Bed Post blush by Playboy: In true Playboy style, this product gets straight to the point, but despite the name, it doesn't guarantee to get you in a, er, bed post situation so if you're into that kind of thing, we recommend just heading for the handcuff aisle. $3.99, at blushcosmetics.com
Sexy Mother Pucker lip gloss by Soap & Glory: There's no brain surgery to this moniker, but just imagine the shop talk, "Oh I love the Sexy Mother Puckers on Aisle 4." $12.19, at target.com
Tinted Lipglass in Underage by M.A.C: We're not so sure "underage" refers to drinking or smoking in this instance. The pedophile image-inducing product's hue is just the lightest pink. But no worries, if you need a little something more, um, legal check out their darker hue in Lovechild. $14.50, at macys.com