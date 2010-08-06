Dirtiest Beauty Product Names: What ‘Orgasm’, ‘Jizz’ And ‘Sexy Mother Pucker’ Can Do For You

What’s the first thing you think of when you hear the word orgasm? Something good, we hope. But something you’d put on your face? Not so much. Meg Ryan may have helped women everywhere get a little more vocal when it comes to chatting orgasms, but now it’s commonplace in the beauty aisle too; NARS has an entire collection of products dedicated to the up-for-interpretation hue. But while the names of products like “Strip Tease” and “Sex Pot” would have made our mothers blush, now they’re the selling point. We can’t guarantee that any of these products will help you get laid, but they’ll definitely make you think about it.

