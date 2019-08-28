Diptyque Wants You to Wear Its New Fragrance in a Totally Different Way

If you come up with an idea in middle school, you should maybe patent it. Trust me. Because I might have invented Diptyque’s Wearable Fragrances Collection all the way back in 1999. I’m joking of course, but I really did make wearable perfume for the school science fair. Sure, everyone else was designing robots or something, but little Liz put fragrance inside a brooch and a tie for people who have allergies or sensitive skin. I guess I was just ahead of my time. I don’t remember what scent I used (probably something I stole from my mom) but I’m sure it wasn’t as chic as Diptyque.

You might know the brand from its cult-favorite candles, diffusers and room sprays. The Parisian company also creates gorgeous fragrances and solid perfumes, skincare and body products. Next up? Another way to wear your favorite Diptyque scent: inside a bracelet, a sticker and a brooch (I told you!). This allows you to switch up your perfume from day to night or mix and match to create a unique scent. Below, shop all the cool new options.

Perfumed Bracelet

This chic bracelet is infused with perfume and the scent releases whenever you move your hand or touch the threads. It’s available with scents of Do Son, Eau Rose and Tam Dao.

$90 at Diptyque

Perfumed Stickers for Skin

Place this temporary tattoo-like sticker anywhere you want—your wrist, the curve of your neck, or your shoulder, for example. You can move it around throughout the day and the scent will just slowly fade away. (You can probably continue onto the next day, too.) Shop a rose for Eau Rose, a tuberose for Do Son and a swan for l’Ombre dans l’Eau.

$55 for five stickers at Diptyque

Perfumed Brooch

This metal bird was inspired by the wooden birds seen inside the House’s first-ever shop. Just slip a perfumed ceramic disc inside the brooch and a soft scent is released. It’s available in Do Son, Eau Rose or Fleur de Peau.

$120 for one brooch and two perfumed ceramics, at Diptyque

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.