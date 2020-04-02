Under $30 Dupes for Diptyque’s Iconic Feu de Bois Candle

There isn’t a night in my apartment where at least one candle isn’t burning. And I’m serious about my candles. For each room, I’ve carefully curated how I want that space to smell because as a connoisseur of scents—totally made-up job title BTW—I need a calming sensorial experience on the daily. As you’d expect, I’m constantly moving candles in and out of rotation, but Diptyque is almost always lit. My only conundrum is that, damn, those candles get expensive if you’re constantly replacing the one you just finished. So I’m burning more Diptyque Feu de Bois dupe candles and adding more money to my savings account instead.

For those who have yet to experience this classic scent, it evokes the vibe of a cozy winter night that you’ll want to keep year-round. It is thee classic woodsy candle that inspired and continues to inspire dozens of other brands who come close but rarely match the popularity of what is now a certified classic.

Still, at $68 a pop (and $98 for the fancy mouthblown glass jar), it’s not exactly conducive to a frugal shopper who wants the woodfire vibe for their house too. So if your cozy sanctuary is missing the fireplace ambiance of Diptyque’s iconic Feu de Bois, here are some affordable candles—all under $30—that almost smell the same.

Illume Woodfire Candle

Illume candles truly bring out my inner diva. Doesn’t the word “Illume” just sound like luxury when you say it? With a total of 50 hours burning time and woodsy notes blended with warm vanilla and slightly sweet patchouli notes, this candle is bound to get you in the mood for an amazing night’s sleep. Say it with me one more time: Illuuuuuuuume.

Woodwick Fireside Candle

I absolutely stan Woodwick candles because the hourglass jars are freaking huge and last forever, thanks to a natural wooden wick that burns nice and slow. The large Woodwick candles are also equipped with a patented “PLUSWICK® innovation technology” that not only quickly fills the room with fragrance but gives off that irresistibly soothing sound of a crackling fire too.

Bath & Body Works White Barn Mahogany Teakwood Candle

What’s a candle list without at least one Bath & Body Works candle on it? Every time I think I have a favorite, the brand unleashes an army of new ones that grab my attention (and wallet) before I can finish burning what I already have. However, what I can say is that Mahogany Teakwood is peak classic B&BW. While it certainly evokes the scent of a cozy fire like Diptyque’s, the hint of lavender makes it a truly unique favorite that continues to stand the test of time.

Nest Fragrances Rose Noir & Oud Candle

I understand a straight-up woodsy scent isn’t everyone’s vibe. If that’s you, this affordable wax candle is definitely a must-try. Almost immediately after lighting, you’ll smell those smoky oud and leather notes but rose de mai and patchouli lend a softness to the overall scent that helps cut back on the heaviness of a traditional woodfire fragrance.

Voluspa Suede Blanc Candle

Voluspa candles are the epitome of long-game with 80 hours of burn time. In other words, you’re getting more bang (or burn) for your buck. This brand is also renowned for its hand-poured and pesticide-free manufacturing which always makes me feel good when adding a new scent to my collection. The Suede Blanc candle is a true-blue woodfire scent with leather and cedar notes exclusively.

Bonus: Boy Smells Cedar Stack Scented Candle

Okay, so this isn’t exactly under $30, but I just couldn’t leave it out. Nothing looks cuter on a bookshelf or nightstand (that pink label!) and this scent in particular—a blend of cedarwood chips, dried tobacco, bay leaf, and peppercorn—is log cabin realness.

