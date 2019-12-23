Diptyque Is Putting Its Own Spin On One of the Most Popular Fragrances

If you haven’t heard of the chypre family of perfume, well, you’re about to. You might already know what it smells like as it’s in some of the most popular fragrances currently on the market. With Diptyque’s Eau de Parfum Eau Capitale the company is taking chypre and making it its own for 2020. Diptyque promises the scent is an “untraditional” take on the mossy, floral accord. And that’s not all. The limited-edition Paris En Fleur (a scented candle, solid perfume and scented oval with the scent) is coming, too, so save some of that holiday money.

This new Diptyque fragrance was created by Parisian perfumer Olivier Pescheux and illustrator Pierre Marie. According to the brand, the fragrance was inspired by Paris as well as art in the late Parisian actress and model Sarah Bernhardt’s apartment bathroom, which is now a conference room in Diptyque’s corporate office. It’s described as “ceramic frescoes teeming with parrots, multicolored peacocks, ocean views and flourishing vegetation.”

For Diptyque’s first chypre fragrance, it blended roses, ylang-ylang, cinnamon bark essence and patchouli, to start, for an earthy and spicy scent. This January 2020, it will retail for $180 for 75 mL.

As Eau Capitale is sure to be a hit, Diptyque is already following it up with Paris en Fleur collection, which includes scented candles ($38-$74 at Diptyque), scented oval ($60 at Diptyque) and solid perfume ($60 at Diptyque). You know the Eau Capitale scent will be delicious but the packaging of this collection is basically like art for your apartment.

It will only be available until the end of February so check back in and we’ll let you know as soon as it launches in the new year.

