These Diptyque Candles Are What Mother’s Day Flowers Wish They Could Be

Even if you haven’t been outside in a little while, spring has sprung in many locations—or at least it’s on its way. The limited-edition Diptyque Coloring Spring Candles are here to celebrate spring flowers, colors and scents. The five floral candles are bright and fun, a far cry from the iconic black-and-white packaging we’re used to from the brand. Update your space while you’re stuck (safe!) at home or gift someone in your life that needs a little pick-me-up.

Mother’s Day might seem far away but May 10 is right around the corner. Mom will love a floral candle, as will your aunt, grandmother or anyone else in your life you want to send a little joy. Each was inspired by nature’s fragrances once winter is finally over. Every candle represents a seasonal flower “untouched” and picked right when it’s most fragrant. Mix and match unique spring-y scents to create a bouquet all your own. Shop each of the 190g candles, below.

Geranium Rosa Candle

A spicy rose.

Freesia Candle

A heady bouquet of freesias.

Choisya Candle

A Mexican orange blossom.

Mimosa Candle

A burst of honeyed mimosas.

Iris Candle

An iris blossom.

