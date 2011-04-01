Diptyque Celebrates 50 Years: 34 boulevard Saint Germain

If there is one fragrance-maker that can be considered a status symbol its Diptyque. I grew up in Westchester, where the upperclass housewives perfumed every obsessively tidy, newly remodeled room in their house with a luxurious Diptyque candle.

This year marks the brands 50th anniversary, and not unexpectedly, there is a new scent to celebrate the milestone and fill the homes of the elite. Inspired by the address of the original boutique in Paris, the signature line is called 34 boulevard Saint Germain. Its a fragrance intended to capture the essence of Diptyque, featuring notes that are classic to the brand, like figs, spices and floral greens, in a new and exotic blend. The perfume manages to escape classification as either feminine or masculine, making the products for the home all the more appealing. In addition to the usual candle, soap, room spray and eau de toilette, Diptyque is offering 34 boulevard Saint Germain in a scented oval, perfect for enhancing the aroma of your Chanel-lined closets and your La Perla-filled drawers.