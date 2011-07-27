StyleCaster
Dip-Dyed Extensions: Try The Trend Without The Damage

Rachel Adler
by
I completely place all blame on Lauren Conrad for lusting after brightly placed bits of color in my hair. Well, if I were to be totally honest with myself I would have to say this all started back when Proenza Schouler let their models walk down the runways with quite possibly the best ombre, beachy waves in history (or up until Spring 2010).

So while contemplating the leap to My Little Pony brights, I’ve considered the fact that I already dye my hair quite frequently, and I already fight with it to maintain it’s moisture. And with all of that said, I stumbled upon my solution: Nikki Ferrara from Sally Hershberger Downtown, who oh-so-expertly applies dip-dyed hair extensions.

In the above slideshow you can watch how Nikki applied them to my hair (I chose purple and blue), and then you can head over to Sally H. and get them yourself. By all means you can go ahead and attempt this at home, but we all know that real hair extensions are better than fake hair extensions, and then trimming them to fit your hair is an entirely separate step to the process, after you’ve struggled through dying them to the color you want. This one may just be best left up to professionals.

All Photos Courtesy of Michelle Boule

Then the extension is gently clipped into place.

Since the extensions are clip in, you want to tease the hair a bit when you've chosen your placement spot. Your first spot should be a bit above and behind your ear. From there you and your stylist can place around your head until you achieve the look you desire.

Simply clip!

Since the extensions are made from real hair, they can be styled like usual.

Nikki then trimmed my extensions to make them match the length of my real hair.

First of all, check out how awesome the dip-dyed extensions look. Note that Nikki didn't do the dip-dyed trend on all of the extensions, in order to add more color to the hair.

For the dip-dyed extensions, we chose areas of the head where the bright blonde would stick out a bit more (like a highlight).

This is me giddy with colored hair joy. I was kind of obsessed with the sudden burst of color, and I made her add in every last extension that she had...

Ta da!

