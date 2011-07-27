Dip-Dyed Extensions: Try The Trend Without The Damage

I completely place all blame on Lauren Conrad for lusting after brightly placed bits of color in my hair. Well, if I were to be totally honest with myself I would have to say this all started back when Proenza Schouler let their models walk down the runways with quite possibly the best ombre, beachy waves in history (or up until Spring 2010).

So while contemplating the leap to My Little Pony brights, I’ve considered the fact that I already dye my hair quite frequently, and I already fight with it to maintain it’s moisture. And with all of that said, I stumbled upon my solution: Nikki Ferrara from Sally Hershberger Downtown, who oh-so-expertly applies dip-dyed hair extensions.

In the above slideshow you can watch how Nikki applied them to my hair (I chose purple and blue), and then you can head over to Sally H. and get them yourself. By all means you can go ahead and attempt this at home, but we all know that real hair extensions are better than fake hair extensions, and then trimming them to fit your hair is an entirely separate step to the process, after you’ve struggled through dying them to the color you want. This one may just be best left up to professionals.

All Photos Courtesy of Michelle Boule