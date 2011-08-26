Hot Tress Trend: Dip-Dye Hair

Photos: © Noel Vasquez/Getty Images; The Beauty Department

Dip-dye hair reminiscent of the bold manes grunge girls rocked in the ’90s has grown increasingly fashionable. However, this look is no longer reserved for the rough and tough as rainbow-colored hair has made its way to the runway and the red carpet. Katy Perry, Drew Barrymore and Lauren Conrad have all sported the look.

Celebrity hair colorist and Wella ambassador Aura Friedman, who has styled the locks of Lady Gaga, MIA and Sky Ferreira, believes there are three distinct reasons behind this tress resurgence. Our friends at Stylelist got the scoop.

“One: Lady Gaga has helped open mainstream people to the idea of unusual colored hair; two: the use of colored pieces and wigs in many editorial stories in all magazines and amongst many celebrities; and three: the DIY aspect. When I do a fun color on my client’s pre-lighted hair, I will mix some of the direct dye color with conditioner and give it to them to take home as a refresher,” Friedman explained

Manic Panic is still the go-to hair dye among the neon-haired set, but like any professional, Friedman suggests sitting down in a stylist’s chair to get this ‘do. “The grunge days in the ’90s, everyone did their hair themselves, which led to a lot of mishaps and extremely dry hair texture,” she said.

To perfect this “pretty complicated” look, she starts with lightening the ends to mid-shaft area of the hair. Friedman’s painting technique consists of Wella Professionals’ Blondor Extra Cool Blonde Powder with at least 40 volume peroxide and 3D Color Effects. Saran wrap is her simple, yet smart trick to separate sections that are different colors.

Friedman’s final words of advice on how to maintain this electrifying hairstyle: “Wear a hat and try to avoid washing often. Use Wella’s new Brilliance shampoo, conditioner, and treatment mask once a week—this will protect your color and keep your hair smooth and shiny.”

What do you think about the dip-dye hair trend? Would you wear multi-colored strands?



