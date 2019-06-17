Dip-Dyed Hair is the Festival Hair Trend That Refuses to Retire

Scroll To See More Images
As someone who rarely goes beyond New York City during festival season, I often forget that the list of summer events extends way past the fishbowl I’ve been living in for almost a decade. Yes, the news-worthy ones like Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Bonnaroo have come and gone, but there are so many others that have yet to take their 2019 bow. This means that those all-too-familiar beauty trends, like dip dye hair, aren’t going away anytime soon. So if you’re not into bold colors, glitter, or blinged-out accessories, turn away fast and delete your Instagram because they will continue to be everywhere.
I’ve gone from my natural brown to a bright lavender to platinum blonde in the span of a few years, but none of my transformations have been less than full-throttle ones. When I dye my hair, I dye my whole head. When I cut my hair, it isn’t a few inches; it’s a big chop. So the dip-dyed look has never been especially appealing to me because it feels sort-of halfway. However, for those who aren’t into extremes or want to tip-toe their way into a makeover that is, the balayage effect makes for great training wheels.
Temporary sprays and hair chalks are the low-maintenance options for when you only want to dip into color for a day. However, doing it yourself can also deliver amateur-ish-looking results, so when you’re ready for a permanent transition, leave it to the pros at a reputable salon.
You can go with ends that are bright and neon–a typical choice during festival season–or you can wear a more subtle combo that incorporates your natural shade, like Bella Thorne (above) did at the Critics’ Choice Awards a few years back. It’s also a surefire way to take any protective style up a notch.
Dip dye hair also isn’t exclusive to one texture, color combo, or length.For instance, if you have box braids like Joan Smalls (above), you can ask your stylist to incorporate a second color into the end of each one and voila, you’re in living color. Ahead, more color combos that’ll inspire you to take on the trend that I doubt will ever die.
Pumpkin spice.
Rose gold tips.
I could watch this over and over.
Brown and blonde: a match made in hair heaven.
Like the phoenix.
Splash of pink.
Dip-dyed bangs? Perfection.
Black tips.
Dusty teal.
Blue waves.
Gorgeous in gray.
Under the sea.
Cosmic sunshine.
Denim blue ends.
Cute in coral.
Tips on fire.
Spot that dip dye top knot?
Purple for days.
Dip dye mixed with balayage.