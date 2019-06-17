Dip-Dyed Hair is the Festival Hair Trend That Refuses to Retire

Scroll To See More Images

As someone who rarely goes beyond New York City during festival season, I often forget that the list of summer events extends way past the fishbowl I’ve been living in for almost a decade. Yes, the news-worthy ones like Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Bonnaroo have come and gone, but there are so many others that have yet to take their 2019 bow. This means that those all-too-familiar beauty trends, like dip dye hair, aren’t going away anytime soon. So if you’re not into bold colors, glitter, or blinged-out accessories, turn away fast and delete your Instagram because they will continue to be everywhere.

I’ve gone from my natural brown to a bright lavender to platinum blonde in the span of a few years, but none of my transformations have been less than full-throttle ones. When I dye my hair, I dye my whole head. When I cut my hair, it isn’t a few inches; it’s a big chop. So the dip-dyed look has never been especially appealing to me because it feels sort-of halfway. However, for those who aren’t into extremes or want to tip-toe their way into a makeover that is, the balayage effect makes for great training wheels.

Temporary sprays and hair chalks are the low-maintenance options for when you only want to dip into color for a day. However, doing it yourself can also deliver amateur-ish-looking results, so when you’re ready for a permanent transition, leave it to the pros at a reputable salon.

You can go with ends that are bright and neon–a typical choice during festival season–or you can wear a more subtle combo that incorporates your natural shade, like Bella Thorne (above) did at the Critics’ Choice Awards a few years back. It’s also a surefire way to take any protective style up a notch.

Dip dye hair also isn’t exclusive to one texture, color combo, or length.For instance, if you have box braids like Joan Smalls (above), you can ask your stylist to incorporate a second color into the end of each one and voila, you’re in living color. Ahead, more color combos that’ll inspire you to take on the trend that I doubt will ever die.

