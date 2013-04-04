Instant Makeover: This Magic Marker Erases Makeup Mistakes





Occasionally we come across a product that bestows an immediate glow, changing our look (for the better!) in an instant. Since we’d be remiss to keep them to ourselves, we highlight these genius finds in our Instant Makeover series.

Whether we’re experimenting with a new eye liner or applying bold lipstick, mistakes happen. But instead of starting all over again (who has time for that in the morning?), we’re reaching for Dior’s Diorshow Flash Corrector ($25, dior.com). This makeup editing pen erases any unwanted lines or smudges with its makeup remover felt tip. So why use this to replace your Q-tips? The results are much sharper, and the pen won’t leave cotton pieces behind. The marker, which comes with four replaceable heads (all of which are reusable), has clean, crisp results. Personally, I use it daily to remove lipstick smudges around my bottom lip and excess mascara that smears just above my upper lash line. The pen removes the excess makeup without messing up my foundation or eye shadow. No take two for this girl.

