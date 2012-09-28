Check Out Dior’s Jeweled Eye Makeup at Paris Fashion Week

Dior may have been in sync with the neutral lip trend we’ve been seeing on the runway at fashion week, but the bejeweled eye makeup took beauty to the next level. Raf Simon’s debut ready-to-wear collection was majorly minimalist, but the twist on green jeweled eye shadow shocked the audience and sent the Twitter world into a full-on beauty frenzy.

The bedazzled look has been prominent in nail art lately and we love how the fashion house took the trend up a notch, making a wave of a bold green color accented with mini rhinestones going from the lash line all the way up to the brow bone. Careful to keep the focus on the eye, the rest of the face was bare and a neutral gloss was used on the lips. The ethereal-gone-bejeweled look is one of the most exciting we’ve seen yet from Paris Fashion Week.

What do you think of the eye makeup at Dior? Would you brave this beauty or skip the rhinestones? Tell us in the comment section below!

Images via Twitter