Dior Beauty Welcomes Artist-In-Residence

This week Dior Beauty named Bill Donovan as the brand’s very first artist-in-residence. What does an artist-in-residence do, you ask? Donovan will serve as an illustrator at events, consult on new products, as well as act as brand ambassador (he will share that last title with Tinsley Mortimer and Harley Viera-Newton). Donovan’s colorful background includes degrees from FIT and SVA, stints at Vogue and Italian Elle, and even shoe design. Currently he is a professor at FIT.

Drop by and see Donovan’s illustrations for yourself at the Society of Illustrators Museum show In the Line of Fashion through May 2nd (128 East 63rd St, call 212-838-2560 for more info).