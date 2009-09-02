Object Of Desire

Dior Vernis nail polish in Red Dahlia, $20, at sephora.com

Reason #1

This rich magenta hue is the perfect transition color for fall–just bright enough to feel like summer is still in the air, but dark enough to match with all the autumn layers in your wardrobe.

Reason #2

If you’ll be donning one of the camel colored coats that are a must-have for fall, you’ll want a little pop of color on your nails to avoid looking washed out. This polish is the perfect candidate for the job.

Reason #3

“Red Dahlia” is the ultimate polish for versatility. It feels luxurious and decadent, yet a little naughty at the same time. In this case, having a split personality may not be so bad.