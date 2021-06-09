I Tried Dior’s Color-Changing Blush Going Viral On TikTok To See If It’s Worth The Hype

I can’t think of a product that blew up the past year as much as blush, thanks in part to TikTok. Folks starting favoring an ultra-rosy glow with blush over the previously trendy contour-and-highlight look. So when I saw one luxe blush popping up all over my FYP, I knew I had to do a Dior Rosy Glow Blush review. What drew me most to the product was its light pink hue that actually customizes to any skin tone. Count me in.

Dior Beauty’s Backstage Rosy Glow Blush also comes in light coral but I’m all about pink these days. It features what the brand calls “Color Reviver” technology that reacts to the skin’s moisture level for a custom rosy color.

I applied the rest of my makeup first. I used Tarte’s new-and-improved Amazonian Clay Foundation, Shape Tape Ulta Creamy Contour Concealer, Nars’ new Summer Solstice Eyeshadow Palette ($49 at Ulta) and M.A.C.’s new Love Me Liquid Lipcolour in Laissez-Faire ($24 at Ulta). (I’m obsessed with this lip formula!) I finished with a few swipes of another TikTok fave: Maybelline’s Sky High Mascara ($8.98 at Amazon).

Tarte’s foundation is pretty full coverage so I look a bit like a ghost. I couldn’t wait to apply Dior’s blush across the apples of my cheeks and my nose—an application TikTok made so famous.

It really is the perfect rosy glow that’s easy to build without looking too dramatic. I mean, look how pretty it looks on TikToker @rebeccaariv, along with the Dior Backstage Glow Face Palette ($45 at Sephora).

While $37 isn’t cheap for one blush, I can see why it’s so popular. Dior Beauty products are really versatile. And with one blush working on multiple different skin tones, that makes this one pretty foolproof. As TikTokers say, Dior Beauty’s Backstage Rosy Glow Blush gets a 10/10.