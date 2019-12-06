The Dior Fashion Show Took Men’s Makeup to Another Level

We’re just a few weeks away from the year 2020 and at this point, the general consensus is that that makeup is for everyone—regardless of gender. And if it isn’t the consensus, well, it should be. Whether it’s a full glam or just a little spot concealer, makeup isn’t gender-specific. Take the Dior Men’s Fall 2020 Fashion Week makeup, for example. Tuesday in Miami, designer Kim Jones’ show sent its men down the runway in warpaint-style makeup and floral bucket hats—a look that felt fresh and new.

Makeup artist Peter Philips was responsible for the looks, using almost all Dior makeup, of course. In a statement, Philips described the makeup as “a cool look that emphasizes the natural beauty of men, thanks to clean and luminous skin prepared with products from the Dior Homme Dermo System Line.” To create the makeup looks, he prepped the guys’ skin with Dior Backstage Face & Body Primer ($36 at Sephora) to blur imperfections and followed it up with Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation ($40 at Sephora). He added Dior Diorskin Forever Undercover Concealer ($34 at Sephora) and Dior Flash Luminizer Radiance Booster Pen ($40 at Sephora) for “touch-ups.”

Philips groomed the model’s brows a bit straight by using Dior Diorshow Brow Styler Ultra-Fine Precision Brow Pencil ($29 at Sephora) and Dior Diorshow Pump ‘N’ Brow ($27 at Sephora). To give lips a natural hint of color, he applied Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss ($34 at Sephora) and blotted it.

For the pièce de résistance, Philips used Temptu Air Cordless Professional Airbrush Makeup System ($195 at Amazon) to add a strip of yellow and green color across the eyes. It gave the models a futuristic look that surely turned heads.

Surfer guys in colorful Dior threads and bright makeup? Yes, please.

