7 Dior Lip Oil Dupes That Feel Just As Luxe As the Real Thing

Elizabeth Denton
Photo: Retailers/Adobe. Design: Sasha Purdy/STYLECASTER.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Dior’s Lip Glow Oil has been a popular beauty product for years, loved for its non-sticky, rich and balmy texture. Recently, the lippie and its dupes have been taking over TikTok, with beauty enthusiasts raving about their effectiveness. There are some specific Dior Lip Glow Oil dupes that have taken center stage and are a great option if you love the look of Dior’s but not the $40 price tag. With their hydrating properties, comfortable wear, and affordable price points, these dupes are a great way to achieve the coveted Dior Lip Oil look without the high price tag.

Now, if you have the money for Dior Lip Glow Oil ($40 at Ulta Beauty), go for it. It’s a cult-favorite for a reason. The cushiony gloss comes in eight sheer shades, each with a large, soft, doe-foot applicator that’s so satisfying to use. But maybe it’s not in your budget or you already have one Dior Lip Oil and are looking for more shades with a similar vibe. Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered with these similar versions, below.

fenty lip oil

Fenty.

Fenty Skin Cherry Treat Conditioning + Strengthening Lip Oil

We love the cushion-y doe foot applicator and the way this lip oil contains sweet cherry seed oil for hydration and nourishment.

Fenty Skin Cherry Treat Conditioning +… $24
Buy Now
haus labs lip oil

Haus Labs.

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga PhD Hybrid Lip Oil

Vegan collagen, prickly pear oil and plant squalane ensure this glossy lip oil nourishes while you wear it.

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga PhD Hybrid Lip… $24
Buy Now

 

covergirl gloss

CoverGirl.

CoverGirl Clean Fresh Yummy Lip Gloss

Another TikTok fave is this hyaluronic acid-infused gloss. The thick, non-sticky formula comes in 12 sheer shades with the same soft doe-foot.

CoverGirl Clean Fresh Yummy Lip Gloss $10.99
Buy Now
nyx fat lip oil

NYX Professional Makeup.

NYX Professional Makeup Fat Oil Lip Drip Vegan Lip Oil

No doubt you’ve  seen this high-shine gloss all over TikTok. In eight sheer shades, it’s hydrating and thick without being sticky thanks to raspberry oil, cloudberry oil and vegan squalene.

NYX Professional Makeup Fat Oil Lip… $9
Buy Now
iNNBEAUTY PROJECT Glaze Lip Oil

InnBeauty Project.

InnBeauty Project Glaze Lip Oil

There are two new shades of this fan-fave, vegan lip-oil-gloss hybrid: Mystery and Berry Jam.

InnBeauty Project Glaze Lip Oil $17
Buy Now
Clarins.

Clarins Lip Comfort Hydrating Oil

Get glossy, shiny, moisturized lips with eight shades of this jojoba and hazelnut-infused oil.

Clarins Lip Comfort Hydrating Oil $28
Buy Now
Tower 28 ShineOn Lip Jelly, $16

Tower 28.

Tower 28 ShineOn Lip Jelly Non-Sticky Gloss

It doesn’t look the same but Tower 28’s ultra-shine, non-sticky gloss has a similar look to Dior Lip Oil. It contains apricot kernel oil, raspberry seed oil and rosehip oil to protech and nourish lips.

Tower 28 ShineOn Lip Jelly Non-Sticky… $16
Buy Now

 

