Sephora Cannot Keep this TikTok-Viral Lip Oil In Stock — But Here’s Where to Get It

If you’re on Beauty TikTok at all, you’ve seen the absolute fever over Dior’s Lip Glow Oil. For about a year now, folks have come onto the app raving about the luxe glossy lip oil with just a hint of color. It’s thick without being sticky, glowy without being shimmery and hydrating without being greasy. It’s the perfect addition to any no-makeup-makeup routine. Cherry and Universal (clear) continue to be the most popular shades — but not for long. This season, Dior has rolled out even more Glow Oil hues and Sephora cannot keep them in stock.

There are 10 Dior Lip Glow Oil shades in total now, including the ’90s-style Mahogany and brighter Berry. Each has a sheer hint of color that isn’t drastically different from the next. What we’re saying is, if you can get your hand on one, don’t worry too much about the color because there isn’t dramatic pigment here. They’ll all look good.

Sephora currently has a few left of the Pink (light pink) shade but by the time you read this, they might all be gone. Luckily, Dior’s own website has all 10 in stock!

All you have to do is swipe through TikTok to see all the colors in action. TikToker @nenaschuurmans looks incredible in shade 012 Rosewood, a pretty brownish-rose hue. She says it feels “so soft and hydrating” and she “gets the hype.” TIkToker @taylorefford tried both Cherry and Universal and says they’re pretty similar but still favors the pink finish of Cherry.

Now, it’s possible you’re thinking, $35 for a lip oil that’s basically sheer? Count me out! And to that we say, we totally get it. For those who want more color, that’s where the NEW Dior Addict Refillable Shine Lipstick ($39 at Sephora) comes in. For just a few more dollars, you get the option of 25 ultra-pigmented lipsticks with TONS of shine. Seriously, these are the perfect cross between gloss and lipstick.

The packaging is just as luxe as the lip oil — maybe more — and since it’s refillable, you’ll save some money (and plastic) when you want to replace it. And even better, every shade is in stock. Well, until TikTok discovers them.