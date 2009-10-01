Dior J’Adore Turns 10…And We’re Still Loving It

I remember when Dior’s now iconic fragrance J’Adore launched 10 years ago. The image of model Carmen Kass emerging from a pool of liquid gold was mesmerizing. Just a few nights ago Dior had a party at The Standard’s just-opened swanky Boom Boom Room (my new nirvana) to celebrate 10 years of J’Adore–and there was some good celeb spotting: Tinsley Mortimer, Nicky Hilton, Joy Bryant and Lake Bell. Everyone was as glamorous as to be expected.









For the fragrance’s 10th anniversary, Dior is launching a limited edition J’Adore Eau de Parfum Collector bottle, $72, featuring a precious glass pendant that you can slip off the bottle and wear as a charm on a chain necklace. The scent is still amazing: a fruity-floral bouquet of bergamot, roses and jasmine. I don’t think anyone could get tired of that blend–so I look forward to many more fabulous birthday celebrations!

The J’Adore Limited Edition Collector Bottle will be available in November at Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus.