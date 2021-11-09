Dior Temporary Tattoos Are a Thing Now & They’ll Make You Feel Ultra-Luxe

Since 1999, Dior’s J’adore Eau de Parfum has been one of the top fragrances each year — and for good reason. Even the bottle is sexy. It was inspired by the figure-eight designed by Christian Dior and adorned with what looks like a golden necklace around a woman’s neck. The sensual scent combines Ylang-Ylang, Damascus Rose and Grasse Jasmine for a classic floral that smells nothing like your grandma’s bedroom.

This month, Dior is celebrating its iconic scent with a new campaign called J’adore J’adore. According to the brand, it introduces a new generation of J’adore women shot by photographer Brigitte Niedermair. The statuesque women are in gold dresses holding the J’adore bottle. But there’s something different about them. Each has a gold foil tattoo.

Dior Makeup Creative and Image Director, Peter Philips designed the limited-edition temporary tattoos featuring the campaign slogan, “Life is Not Black & White, Life is Gold.” If you know your beauty history, this is actually an ode to the original 1999 campaign featuring Carmen Kass.

The temporary tattoos will be available in select retailers this month, but of course, J’adore Eau de Parfum is available too.

It makes a great gift for the mother-in-law who has everything, the teenager who is just getting into fragrance (and will be rocking the hell out of the tattoos) — anyone, really. Though there’s always a trendy new perfume hitting the market, there’s something about a classic that never goes out of style. Plus, the luxe bottle looks like art sitting on a vanity. There will be zero regifting here.