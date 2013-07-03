Beauty Buzz: Dior Haute Couture Had Frosted ’90s Lips, Diane Kruger’s Chanel Campaign is Out, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. After announcing that Diane Kruger would be the face of a new Chanel cosmetics line back in April, the ad campaign (shot by Peter Lindbergh) has been released, and is of course flawless. [Fashion Gone Rogue]

2. Makeup artist Pat McGrath created frosty lips for Dior Haute Couture’s Fall 2013 show – proving once again that the nineties trends are back. [The Cut]

3. Taylor Swift has debuted the latest ad for her third fragrance, Taylor, and it appears to be all about summertime fun. [YouTube]

4. There were so many surprises at yesterday’s Chanel Haute Couture show – among them, Kristen Stewart in sparkly silver eyeshadow. [Glamour]

5. Celebrity manicurist Sophy Robson talks about nail trends and which polishes would be in her ultimate collection. [Elle.com]

Images via Imaxtree