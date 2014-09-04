Beauty and the Real Girl: Dior’s Primer is a Dream

Going backstage and learning tips and tricks from the professionals may be an adventure, but sometimes, the best tricks come from real girls. In “Beauty and the Real Girl,” we learn the best beauty tips, tricks and secrets from girls just like us.

Everyone may want that “lit from within” glow, but getting it can be a real pain. Let’s be honest, between the dewy foundation, highlighter, and shimmer cream you can use, the natural glow comes with a lot of labor. That is, unless you have a primer that does all of the heavy lifting for you. Enter Dior’s Glow Maximizer Primer, which works to instantly brighten up skin for a glowing look. How’d we learn about it? We spotted Katherine Santana, a student, and when we asked how she gets her skin to look so good, she thanked Dior.

“This primer brings life to my face, instantly! It brightens my complexion and gives my skin a summer glow all year round. This product proves to be a great multi-tasker as well; for an extra touch of shimmer, I sometimes apply the product to the top of my cheekbones for a subtle highlight.”

Dior Glow Maximizer Primer, $42, Sephora.com