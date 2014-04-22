The One Thing: Dior Addict Fluid Stick

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, whether it’s from a drugstore or a department store.

When we first saw this product, we thought it was a standard lipstick in a pretty clear case. We were delighted when it turned out to be a clever packaging trick, and it was actually an upside down lip gloss tube made to resemble a lipstick. Why the trompe l’oeil? Because this is not your average lip product. The Dior Addict Fluid Stick is not a lipstick and not a lip gloss — it’s both!

What Makes It Different:

The Fluid Stick uses water instead of wax for maximum lightness and comfort, making its featherweight feeling purely addictive.

There are 16 shades that range from a deep burgundy to a pale pink, so there is something for everyone.

It gives you long-lasting color like a lipstick and the shine of a lip gloss, so there’s no more doubling up on lip products — you get both in one!

Why It’s The One Thing:

For the girls whose handbags are filled with loose balms, lipsticks, and glosses, it’s time to streamline to this single bold product. The Dior Addict Fluid Stick has the intense color and longevity of a lipstick, shine of a gloss, and the most clever packaging we’ve seen in a while.

Where to Buy: Dior Addict Fluid Stick, $35, Dior.com

For more information about our relationship with Dior click here: cmp.ly/3