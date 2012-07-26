Do the Digital “WAVE” For the Olympic Games (And You Could Win a Trip to London!)

Summer is well and truly here, and with all this heat, the thought of running a miel might seem like a stretch (unless it’s to the nearest gelato stand). That said, we’re going to be glued to our small screens in the coming weeks, eating ice cream in front of the AC while we watch our Olympic Games heroines battle it out. So what can a girl do – without breaking a sweat – to support the inspiring female athletes of the U.S. Olympic Team and give a shout out to her friends?

You might not be in London, but now you can cheer from your couch, office chair or bed with the Make Waves Facebook application from P&G Beauty and doing a digital “wave.” We love the idea so much at Beauty High that we put on some bronzer and snapped a photo of ourselves getting in on the “wave” to support our U.S. Olympic Team and best girlfriends. After all, we agree with Beyonce when she said: “Who run the world? Girls!”

So join the “wave” and pass it on to your friends to show what girlfriends can do when they get together to shake their booties and wave their hands with spirit. Best of all, when you make your own digital “wave,” you can win two return tickets for you and a friend to London!

If you want to join celebrities Giuliana Rancic and Whitney Port to show your love for the U.S. Olympic Team and keep the “wave” going, it’s easy:

Go to P&G Beauty on Facebook and click “Like” View the 18 different stylish “waves” you can participate in, from “Old-School” to the “The Kiss Cam” Join your favorite “wave” Sign up! Fill in your details and tell P&G what lifts your game Snap a photo with your webcam or do a sketch

Voila! You’re done. Now you can feel good while you keep eating ice cream – and tell your girlfriends about it. Who’s got spirit? We do!

For more information on our relationship with P&G Beauty: cmp.ly/3