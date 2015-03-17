Yikes: Drinking Diet Soda Causes Belly Fat, According to New Study

You probably think you’re doing yourself a favor drinking diet soda instead of regular, but more and more studies are pointing to the fact that the no-calorie stuff is pretty bad for you in its own way.

One of the worst consequences of diet soda that’s just come to light? Belly fat. A new study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society found that people who drank diet soda gained almost triple the amount of abdominal fat as those who didn’t.

The study, conducted over nine years, analyzed 749 people, asking them every few years how many cans of soda they drank a day, and how many of them were diet or regular.

Even after researchers adjusted for factors like how much participants exercised, if they smoked, and if they had diabetes, the findings were pretty clear. Those who didn’t drink diet soda gained just .8 inches around their waists over that nine-year period, those who occasionally drank diet soda gained 1.8 inches, and those who drank a ton gained 3.2 inches.

The study’s senior author Dr. Helen Hazuda, a professor of medicine at the University of Texas Health Science Center, told Time: “Your body is used to knowing that a sweet taste means you are ingesting energy in the form of calories that, if you don’t burn them off, is going to convert to fat.”

The flip side is that artificial sweeteners, including those found in diet soda, confuse our brains and weaken the link between sweetness and calories. In turn, your body will increasingly crave sweeter, and sweeter foods the more that you ingest artificial sweeteners, which can lead to weight gain.

It doesn’t stop there. Other studies conducted on mice have shown that there is an even deeper link between weight gain and artificial sweeteners. One recent study found that artificial sweeteners make mice vulnerable to insulin resistance and glucose intolerance, which can lead to weight gain. Another study found that artificial sweeteners can lead to a drop in the hormone leptin, which regulates appetite.

So instead of reaching for that can of Diet Coke right now, you might want to think about going for some water instead.