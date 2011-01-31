Get The Look: Dianna Agron’s Hot Smoky Eye

Photo: © Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Dianna Agron has been absolutely killing it on the red carpet lately. First the Glee cutie wowed us at the Golden Globes with her sweet and feminine half-up hairstyle, then at last night’s SAG Awards she pulled a total 180 with this sultry updo and smoky eye combo.

This is the first time we’ve seen Dianna rock the seductive look and we have to say, we’re loving it. She’s got the delicate features to make such a dramatic eye look work–it doesn’t overpower her and manages to still look both strong and feminine. The loose updo helps soften her makeup and pulls everything together quite nicely.

To complement Dianna’s vintage lace Chanel Haute Couture gown, makeup artist Kate Lee wanted her makeup to look “fresh and up to date.” She started with Chanel Intense Eye Pencil in Ambre to smoke out the inner lid, then gently blended it onto the upper and lower lash line. Over top of that she smudged in a dark burgundy shadow and then on the inner corner of the eye used a grey shimmery shadow. She then blended and melted the colors outwards. Cheeks were given a peach flush and lips were kept light with a pop of pink lipstick.

Suave Professional Celebrity Stylist Jenny Cho wanted to “merge the vintage and modern look,” of Dianna’s makeup and dress together, so she created a double knot in the back and sideswept bangs in the front to create a style that looked “effortlessly undone from every angle.”

To get the look, apply volumizing mousse to damp hair. Blow dry hair with fingers and a medium-sized round brush to smooth ends. Spray Suave Professionals Dry Shampoo all over, concentrating on the roots for extra texture. Side part the hair with a tail comb and tease your crown for a little extra volume. Apply smoothing cream to hands and split hair down the center into two sections. Tie a knot as if you’re tying a bow and secure the first knot with bobby pins and u-pins. Make another knot right under the first, so it’s double knotted, and secure with more pins. Sculpt the front by adding more anti-frizz cream and mold the fringe to frame the face. Leave a piece out on one side to add a touch of looseness. Finish by spraying with hairspray for hold.

Try on Dianna Agron’s hairstyles in the <a href="

/virtual-makeover/celebrity-hairstyles/dianna-agron/” title=”Dianna Agron”>Makeover Studio!