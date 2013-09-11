Dianna Agron Shows How to Make Purple Eye Shadow Look Romantic

There are certain eye shadow hues that are gorgeous in the packaging, but they take a bit of skill (and courage) to actually pull off. We use lilac and lavender with ease, but any darker purple can be a bit of a hit or miss. Yesterday, Dianna Agron stepped out with a grape shadow and it was clearly a hit.

She kept the look romantic and soft by lightly brushing the shadow only on the lids and the waterline, keeping above the lid bare. Because the pigment is so rich, you should always go with the idea of “less is more.” Even use your fingertips to brush away excess product. For a similar color, try Chanel Ombre Essentielle in Amethyst ($28.50, chanel.com). The powder is so fine, you can easily dab without applying too much.

