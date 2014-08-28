Dianna Agron Goes Platinum Blonde, Way Shorter

“Glee” star Dianna Agron has been known to take some major hair risks. Between a chin-sweeping bob one month and hot pink hair color the next, it’s obvious the girl likes to play around. Lately, though, she’s been playing it pretty safe, which naturally means she’s due for a major change. That change came last night in the form of platinum blonde, super short hair.

MORE: Lena Dunham Has Gone Platinum Blonde

Posted by her hairstylist, Dave Stanwell, late last night, Agron had what they call a “midnight makeover,” or a total switch up during a late night salon session. She’s been blonde in the past, of course, but her new platinum color takes her in a much more high fashion direction. Of course, we love a good icy blonde makeover, but we’re selfishly hoping this means she’ll be playing around with brighter colors next, as they’ll show up beautifully on such light blonde color.

What do you think of Dianna Agron’s new platinum hair? Tell us in the comments below!