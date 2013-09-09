Get the Look From Diane von Furstenberg in Under 5 Minutes

The look at Diane von Furstenberg was described as “clean, fresh, beautiful, and alive” and with models getting long, flowing waves and a lovely flushed face that suited their individual beauty, it was an inspiring take on the minimal makeup we’ve seen this season. Considering we all want to look great in as little time as possible, this look is perfect for girls on the go who don’t have time for high maintenance beauty routines.

Lead makeup artist James Kaliardos for MAC Cosmetics said that it was all about the little details for each of the models, an effort to make each individual woman stand out and look her best on the runway. “This girl is fresh from vacation, like she’s been summering in the Hamptons all summer, so there’s really no need for makeup.” To get the look, prep your skin with Mineralize Charged Water Face + Body Lotion and Mineralized Charged Water Moisture Eye Cream, then apply Prep + Prime BB Beauty Balm SPF 35. Tap the forthcoming Casual Color in Keep it Loose across the top of the cheekbone and the temples. Add eyeshadows Now in Season and Cultivating Chic, two hues from the upcoming Spring Forecast collection, with Chromaline in Black Black applied along the top lashes with a #212 Flat Definer Brush. Haute & Naughty Too Black Lash Mascara for lush lashes. For lovely lips, use the forthcoming Mineralize Glass in Lovingly Yours, applied over a soft wash of Prep + Prime BB Beauty Balm SPF 35.

Photos by Kristin Booker

