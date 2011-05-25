Diane von Furstenberg Creates A Scent For The Power Of Women

We heard talk awhile back that Diane von Furstenberg would be launching another fragrance, and she confirmed those rumors yesterday in France discussing the scent, which will be called Diane.

The real Diane told WWD that she “Wanted to put the power of women in a bottle. I wanted a perfume that reflected a womanhood what I know, what I feel about being a woman and the power that we all have that we can be the woman we want to be.” She continued saying, “I feel like in the past 10 years, people have forgotten the magic that a perfume can have, and the power that it has. And therefore, I definitely wanted to do something powerful and seductive, without being aggressive.”

The scent was created by Givaudan perfumer Aurelian Guichard and is described as a floral, woody fragrance.

The fragrance is due out in October and will first be released in Europe, North America and the Middle East. For the U.S. launch, you’ll be able to find the fragrance exclusively in Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom and Sephora.