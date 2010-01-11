Diane Kruger’s Undone Wavy Hairstyle

Before -circa July 2009

Photo: Frazer Harrison/ Getty Images After- circa January 2010

Photo: Eamonn McCormack/WireImage

Diane Kruger is a lady of many follicular fancies. The starlet hit the red carpet at the 2010 People’s Choice Awards rocking a curve-hugging Hervé Léger dress and curvy, wavy hairstyle to go along with it. Want waves like Diane’s? We scored a quick tutorial from celebrity hairstylist Richard Marin. Here’s how he created her perfectly undone beach waves in just five easy steps:

1. Start by spraying sea salt texturizer in hair.

2. Blow dry with the diffuser attachment on the Remington Professional Dryer with hair flipped over for maximum volume. Do NOT run your hands through hair while drying as this will cause frizz. Dry 90% of the way and air dry the rest.

3. Next, use the Remington T-Studio Heated-Clip Rollers, alternately curling sections of hair with a 1 inch roller and 1 inch roller until the entire head is set.

4. Unroll when cool and shake your head around A LOT to tousle the curls.

5. Amp up the volume with a dry spray shampoo, and finish off the look with a spritz of hairspray to control flyaways. Shake, spray, shake some more, and you’re out the door!

Contributed by: Senior Beauty Editor Amber Katz