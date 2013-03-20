Get Diane Kruger’s Sleek Side-Parted Hairstyle

Diane Kruger can basically do no wrong in our eyes when it comes to both beauty and fashion looks, and she was stunning once again on the red carpet last night for the premiere of her latest movie, “The Host.” The actress stunned in a black sheer Thakoon dress (with considerable side-boob) and a dapper Joshua Jackson on her arm, but what really caught our eye was her sleek and straight locks – a stunning trend for the spring season. She finished the look with a subtle beige shadow on her eyes and soft pink lip.

Fekkai stylist Adir Abergel created the polished runway-inspired hairstyle for Kruger, and gave us a breakdown of the look so that we can get it ourselves. Abergel wanted a “clean, A-line look with shine and sophistication to complete her red carpet outfit. To get the look, he began by applying Fekkai Full Blown Volume Styling Whip on freshly washed hair. He then created a deep side part on Kruger’s preferred side, nothing that you should follow the arch of your brow. Next, Abergel blow dried the hair with a large round brush to create volume and shine. Once the hair was dry, he combed it away from the face and tucked it behind both ears.

Using a dime-size amount of Fekkai Brilliant Glossing Cream between his hands, he smoothed it over the top section of Kruger’s hair and down to her ears to create added shine. Abergel noted to avoid the ends of the hair to differentiate the texture from the top section and the ends. Finish the look with Fekkai Sheer Hold Hairpsray for a lightweight hold that will help the hair to last all night.

Courtesy Image