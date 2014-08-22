Beauty Buzz: Alice Eve for Violet Grey, Diane Kruger Proves Scrunchies Are Back, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. British actress Alice Eve spills about her makeup secrets, and her makeup artist Georgie Eisdell recommends when going for a red lip, using a base of foundation to get your color to stay. [Violet Grey]

2. Diane Kruger was spotted in a scrunchie, which confirms all rumors swirling that the ’90s trend is back. [Style.com]

3. Do you know what salt can do to your body? Find out what consuming too much may be doing to you. [Daily Makeover]

4. Model David Gandy (of the Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue collection ads) answers 12 rapid-fire questions. [StyleCaster]

5. So many brow options, not sure what to choose? Here’s a tutorial to show you each product and the result. [The Beauty Department]