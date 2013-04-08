Diane Kruger Scores A Chanel Contract

Diane Kruger is a front row regular at Chanel‘s runway shows, and has turned up on the red carpet in designer Karl Lagerfeld’s clothes more times than we can count. Now the German-born actress has just been named the new face of Chanel skincare, with a campaign set to be unveiled this year.

It’s not Kruger’s first Chanel deal: The former model appeared in the 1996 campaign for Allure fragrance back before she’d ever filmed a movie, and again in the brand’s Paris-Biarritz handbag campaign, shot by Lagerfeld in 2007.

More recently, the actress (whose latest film The Host is in theaters now) was the face of Calvin Klein‘s 2010 fragrance, Beauty, and was named a global amabassador for L’Oréal Paris in 2009.

Diane’s campaign is guaranteed to be pretty, but one thing’s for sure: she’s no Brad Pitt.

